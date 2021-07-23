Epic Cash (EPIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,558.00

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001341 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $26,558.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,974,584 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

