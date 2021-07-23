Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $202.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.56. 15,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $257.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

