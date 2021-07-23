Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BHP Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

NYSE:BBL opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

