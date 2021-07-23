Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 25,541 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total transaction of $8,308,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $335.23 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $338.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of -163.53 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

