Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €339.00 ($398.82) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of €35.00 ($41.18).

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

EBKDY opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

