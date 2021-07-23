Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,670 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $599.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.