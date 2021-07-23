Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $252,916.15 and $13,617.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.14 or 0.06312120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00134844 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,346,168 coins and its circulating supply is 184,316,755 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

