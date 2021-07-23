Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $142.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.88.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

