Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

SRCL opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

