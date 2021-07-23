Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $381.21 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $381.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.57.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

