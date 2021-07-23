Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.