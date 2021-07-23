Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $326.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.75 and a twelve month high of $328.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

