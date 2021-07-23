Evercore Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Raymond James by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Raymond James by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.84. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.