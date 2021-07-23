Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:RE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.77. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

