Eversource Energy (ES) to Release Earnings on Friday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ES stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

