EVERTEC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

EVERTEC has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 153,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $44.81.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

