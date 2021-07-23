Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

EOLS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

EOLS opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $604.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.35.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 13.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 518.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $2,122,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

