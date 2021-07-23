Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AQUA. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,716,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

