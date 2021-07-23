ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.44

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.44 and last traded at $108.88, with a volume of 117180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Get ExlService alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.57.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.