eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of EXPI opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. eXp World has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 157.83 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $732,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,862,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,440. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 285,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.