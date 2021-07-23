Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at HSBC

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.93.

Shares of XOM opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

