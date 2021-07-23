Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s current price.
FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.
Shares of FB stock opened at $351.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.78. Facebook has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $995.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
