Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Shares of FB stock opened at $351.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.78. Facebook has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $995.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

