FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Cut by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 7.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $827,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $344.87. 588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,353. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.10.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.