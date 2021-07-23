Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

NASDAQ FANH opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Fanhua has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $822.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

