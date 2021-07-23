Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,754 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 325.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.9% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI opened at $12.38 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

FPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

