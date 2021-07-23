Fei Protocol (FEI) Market Capitalization Hits $2.05 Billion

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC on exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $13.00 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00099297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00140550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,177.68 or 1.00143533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00891525 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

