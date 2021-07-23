Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,250 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, restated a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,234 ($29.19).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,349 ($30.69) on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,549.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.