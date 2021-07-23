FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.11

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 14704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in FibroGen by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.