Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,106 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

FCOM opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.