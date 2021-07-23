Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 105,590 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,817,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $187,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 139,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

