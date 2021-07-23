Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.81.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $7.57 on Friday, reaching $532.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,024. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $399.16 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

