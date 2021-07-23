Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 5,913 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $40,113,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $421.95. 45,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,545. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.31. The company has a market cap of $186.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

