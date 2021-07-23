Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,364 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $23,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $156.61. 23,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,235. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

