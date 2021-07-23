Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 4,292 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,561,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.89. 89,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,969. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.82. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.