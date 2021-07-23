Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

FITB opened at $36.02 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,625 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

