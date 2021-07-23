Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $759,000 in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of XPDIU opened at $10.33 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

