Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $12,207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,329,000.

FSRXU opened at $10.00 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

