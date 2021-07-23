First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FA. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get First Advantage alerts:

FA stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $21.37.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.