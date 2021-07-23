First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

NYSE FAF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $65.37. 3,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $66.92.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.