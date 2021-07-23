First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

FFBC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

