First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

FFIN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 236,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

FFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

