First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Price Up 3.5%

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 1,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 927,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

