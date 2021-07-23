First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Shares of FR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.67. 1,176,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,083. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

