First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,747,000 after buying an additional 299,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after buying an additional 1,872,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,170,000 after buying an additional 189,359 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.