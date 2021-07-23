First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $301.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.81.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

