FirstEnergy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 36,518 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 890% compared to the average daily volume of 3,688 call options.

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NYSE FE opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

