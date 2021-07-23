Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

