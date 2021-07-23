Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

FCUUF stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $292.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 3.01.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

