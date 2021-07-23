Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

