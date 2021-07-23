Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

FLXN opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 380.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

